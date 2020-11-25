1/1
NICHOLAS J. BILDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NICHOLAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas J. Bilder. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband of Fifi Bilder, nee Kalfas. Loving father of Marina (David) Burman, Vicki (Bill) Stuckert, and Tina (Cosmo Miklosovich) Arapolu. Proud grandfather of Buddy, Allison (fiance Aaron), Johnny (Sarah), Michael, Jacqueline, and Matthew. Dear brother of Ann (the late Spiro) Helopoulos and the late Peter Bilder and fond brother-in-law of the late Ted Kalfas. Devoted son of the late James and Marina (nee Fikilis) Bilder. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. Online condolences may be made at www.jgadinamis.com. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., 847-375-0095.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John G. Adinamis Funeral Directors, Ltd.
2720 S. River Road
Des Plaines, IL 60018
(847) 375-0095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved