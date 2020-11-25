Nicholas J. Bilder. Army Veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband of Fifi Bilder, nee Kalfas. Loving father of Marina (David) Burman, Vicki (Bill) Stuckert, and Tina (Cosmo Miklosovich) Arapolu. Proud grandfather of Buddy, Allison (fiance Aaron), Johnny (Sarah), Michael, Jacqueline, and Matthew. Dear brother of Ann (the late Spiro) Helopoulos and the late Peter Bilder and fond brother-in-law of the late Ted Kalfas. Devoted son of the late James and Marina (nee Fikilis) Bilder. Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. Online condolences may be made at www.jgadinamis.com
. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., 847-375-0095.