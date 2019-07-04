|
WAUCONDA - Nicholas John Weinfurter was born February 6, 1995 in Arlington Heights, to Alfred and Linda (nee Paweleck) Weinfurter. He died June 27, 2019 in Northlake, IL. He enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with family and friends. His passion and persistence for family helped connect and grow the Weinfurter family. Nicholas is survived by his parents; brothers, Jacob (Vanessa) and Matthew (Jennifer); uncle to Marco, Chase, Wes, Jax, Ion, Kimberly (Zayden), Matthew and grandson of Joyce (late Joseph) Paweleck. He is preceded in death by his brother, Toby John Weinfurter. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins. The family will have a celebration of life at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Alfred or Linda Weinfurter.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 4, 2019