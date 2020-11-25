1/
NICHOLAS L. SCHOTANUS
Nicholas L. Schotanus, 90, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at the Springs of Vernon Hills. The youngest of nine children, he was born on February 12, 1930 in Rondout, IL and has been a Libertyville resident for 85 years. Nick was a 1948 graduate of Libertyville Township High School and was a US Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He was employed by the Frank G. Hough/ International Harvester Corporation and retired after 39 years of service. Surviving are his four children, Brad (Kathy) Schotanus, Reed (ShawNa) Schotanus, Todd Schotanus and Janie (Kevin) Mooney; Four Grandchidren, Deidre, Nichole, Lucas and Michaela. He was preceded in death by his wife Ila Jane (Vanderspool) in 2016 and his grandson Quinn Mooney in 2020, his parents Robert and Edith (Vlink), his sisters, Agnes Flamank, Eureka Huff and Alice Schotanus and his brothers, Robert, William and Bodine and half-brothers Chuck and Jake Keulen. A graveside service for the family with military honors will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Lakeside Cemetery in Libertyville. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
