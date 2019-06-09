Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS MILJAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS MILJAN


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
NICHOLAS MILJAN Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Nicholas Miljan, of Johnsburg, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born on December 9, 1927 in Chicago to Obrad and Anja Miljanovich. He died peacefully Friday, June 7, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Mr. Miljan was a Police Officer for the City of Chicago for over 35 years. He served with the rank of Sergeant from 1960 until he retired in 1985. After serving in the US Army during WWII, from 1944 until 1946 Nicholas worked with Montgomery Wards, and later co-owned Associated Soldering until joining the police force. Nick was an avid boater on the Chain of Lakes, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Nick is survived by his children, Michael (Leslie) Miljan, and Roseanne (Alfred) Stavros; his significant other of 25 years, Canita Schneff; his grandchildren, Kristin (Josh) Renz, Justin (Maria) Stavros, Jeffrey (Terri Rybicki) Miljan, Nicholas (Pam) Stavros, Vince (Kaitlyn) Stavros, Mark Miljan, Logan and Kolton Schneff; and his great-grandchildren, Peter, Christian and Victoria, Ryder, River, William, and Adalyn Stavros, Sara, Savannah, Kayla Miljan, Ryan Rybicki and Colton Salas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Miljan; his parents and his siblings, Dorothy, Bessie, Zorica and his infant brother. Visitation from 3:00 pm until time of Funeral Service at 7:00 pm, Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Procession 11:30 am, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., to Memory Gardens for Noon Committal service. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now