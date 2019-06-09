ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Nicholas Miljan, of Johnsburg, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born on December 9, 1927 in Chicago to Obrad and Anja Miljanovich. He died peacefully Friday, June 7, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Mr. Miljan was a Police Officer for the City of Chicago for over 35 years. He served with the rank of Sergeant from 1960 until he retired in 1985. After serving in the US Army during WWII, from 1944 until 1946 Nicholas worked with Montgomery Wards, and later co-owned Associated Soldering until joining the police force. Nick was an avid boater on the Chain of Lakes, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Nick is survived by his children, Michael (Leslie) Miljan, and Roseanne (Alfred) Stavros; his significant other of 25 years, Canita Schneff; his grandchildren, Kristin (Josh) Renz, Justin (Maria) Stavros, Jeffrey (Terri Rybicki) Miljan, Nicholas (Pam) Stavros, Vince (Kaitlyn) Stavros, Mark Miljan, Logan and Kolton Schneff; and his great-grandchildren, Peter, Christian and Victoria, Ryder, River, William, and Adalyn Stavros, Sara, Savannah, Kayla Miljan, Ryan Rybicki and Colton Salas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Miljan; his parents and his siblings, Dorothy, Bessie, Zorica and his infant brother. Visitation from 3:00 pm until time of Funeral Service at 7:00 pm, Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Procession 11:30 am, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., to Memory Gardens for Noon Committal service. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary