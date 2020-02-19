|
GENEVA - Nicholas P. "Nick" Bruno, age 91, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Wynscape Senior Living in Wheaton with his loving family by his side. He was born June 26, 1928, in Melrose Park, the son of Frank and Ida (Berrettini) Bruno. Nick graduated from Proviso High School in 1946. He was a shoe salesman his entire career. He owned Cermak Shoes in Berwyn and then, along with his brother, Louis, owned Master's Shoes in Waukegan. He finally retired in 1992 after working at Knippen's Shoes in Wheaton for 25 years. After retirement, Nick spent much of his time playing golf. He was a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church and was on the board of directors for the Elgin Opera Company, loved music, and was an avid dancer. Nick lead a good life and had a way to make you feel good about yourself. He was a devoted family man who loved his family deeply, he will be dearly missed. Nick is survived by nieces and nephews, Frank (Carissa) of Vernon Hills, Louie (Kristy) of Lake Villa, Carol Ann (Bill) Keating of Lake Bluff, Annette O'Connell of Gurnee, Paul (Mary) of Gurnee, Mike (Debbie) of Geneva, and Frank (Ava) of Roselle; many great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Virginia of St. Charles; and the love of his life, Christine Jachimiak. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Glenn Bolger, brothers, Frank and Louis, nephew Danny O'Connell, and his wife, Pauline who passed away in 2002. Funeral prayers for Nick will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 9:30 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva proceeding to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2900 E. Main Street, St. Charles, for Celebration of Funeral Mass 10:30 am with Father Jonathan Bakkelund, celebrant. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 23 from 1:00 - 5:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home with a liturgical wake service at 4:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nick's memory may be made to the donor's choice. For information, 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2020