SCHAUMBURG - Nicholas S. Nelson was born on May 13, 1988 in Park Ridge to Stephen and Toni (nee Dini) Nelson. He died Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Schaumburg. Nicholas served in the United States Marine Corps. He loved technology, reading, gaming, airsoft, debating and a good steak. Nicholas loved to spend time with his family and close friends and was loved by all. Nicholas is survived by his mother, Toni J. Dini; father and step-mother, Stephen and Stacy Nelson; siblings, Mackenzie Nelson, Naomi Schab, Nathan Schab and Grace Nelson; grandparents, Alberto and Nancy Dini and grandmother, Carol (the late William) Downs, girlfriend Kelsea Craig, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Curtis Nelson and grandparents, Carol and Lawrence Conway. Visitation 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Memorial Service 11:00 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.ihelpveterans.org or www.objectivezero.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 2, 2019