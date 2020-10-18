Nicholas Zagone, former Cook County Judge and Illinois State Representative, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020, at the age of 89. Nick is survived by Darlene (nee Johnson), his wife of almost 62 years; and four children, Mary (Mark) Schroeder, Theresa (Neil) Battle, Nick (Kriste) Zagone and Jo Ann Zagone Federici. Nick is also survived by eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. To view the full obituary, visit obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries
. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date when larger gatherings are permissible. To receive information on the memorial service when it is scheduled, email Mary at mzagone@hotmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Nick's honor to the Gateway Foundation, 55 E. Jackson Blvd., Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60604 (www.gatewayfoundation.org
) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
).