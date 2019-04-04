Nick C. Renello, Jr., 64, of Dwight, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 in the Morris Hospital ER. He was born January 16, 1955, in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Nick C. and Mary (Noto) Renello, Sr. Nick was raised and educated in Maywood. He married Julia Amanti on December 24, 2014, after having been together for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a giving man and would help anyone. Nick was a Godfather to many nieces and nephews. Survived by his wife, Julia; a son, Nicholas (Jessica) Renello and a daughter, Caprica (Nick) Cicero, both of Lombard; grandchildren, Dominick, Gabriella, and Alexander Renello, and Vincent Cicero; siblings, Anthony (Judy) Testa, Angie (the late Al) Paloma, Louis (Nancy) Testa, Anthony (Marie) Renello, Jennie (John) Sharp, James (Joanne) Renello, Angie (Pat) Denner, Mike (Terri) Renello, and Marie (Lenny Motta) Stepanek; many nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Rose Schedek. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Enhanced video tributes will be played during the visitation. A Celebration of Nick's Life will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Aqua Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial contributions may be made in Nick's name to Julia Renello. To celebrate Nick's life, family has asked that you wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt to the services. Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary