BENSENVILLE - A Celebration of Life will be held for Nicholas "Nick" Lenoci, Sr., age 85, who passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Visitation will be at Grove Memorial Chapel in Elk Grove Village from 9AM until Noon on July 26. He was born November 8, 1933 in Chicago, the son of Italian immigrants Carlo and Isabel (DeGennaro). Nick proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Therese "Jill" (Vuscko); children, Nick (Julie) Lenoci Jr. and Joe (Cathy) Lenoci; son-in-law, John Leno (Michelle); grandchildren, Adam, Rachel, Carsyn, Cassidy, Zach, Alexa, Kaleb, Noah and sisters, Nancy Infelise and Betty Lehman, as well as many nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Nick will be greatly missed for his generous, caring nature and infectious smile and laugh. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and travelling between Wisconsin to enjoy boating and Arizona to see his beloved Chicago Cubs during Spring Training. Above all, family was most important to him and cherished time spent - especially with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Marlene (Corda); two children, Jeannine Lenoci-Leno and Nicole as well as sisters, Lucy, Frances, Mary and brothers, Sam and Johnny. Interment will be held at 10 am Saturday, July 27 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Family and friends to meet at the cemetery office. To leave condolences for the family visit Grove Memorial Chapel's home page. Arrangements by JGeils Funeral Services. For additional information, call 630-247-6623. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 23, 2019