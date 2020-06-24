NICOLA "NICK" LONGOBARDI
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NICOLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUFFALO GROVE - Nicola "Nick" Longobardi was born on November 19, 1937 in Napoli, Italy to Vincenzo and Annunziata (nee Avolio) Longobardi. He moved to the United States in 1967 but his love for Italy always remained. Nicola was proud of his Military Service in Italy. He died Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Barrington. Nicola was a proud husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of St. Mary Parish in Buffalo Grove. Nicola and his late wife were a successful restaurateurs and owned Pompei Restaurant in Arlington Heights for over 30 years. His passion for cooking and making someone's dining experience memorable was what made the restaurant so special. He lived to make people laugh and be entertained. He was often compared to the likes of Roberto Bengini because of his comedic antics. His enthusiasm and energy for life was one of a kind. He found joy in singing and would often serenade customers. Nicola help form the local Internapoli Soccer Club in the 1980s. He coached many youths over the years and was influential in their lives. Nicola's passion for soccer was contagious. He loved to follow his favorite soccer team from Napoli. Nicola's ability to captivate a room with his storytelling abilities and charisma, left an impression that will be remembered in his legacy. Nicola was always generous and kind, showering people with love, especially his grandchildren. Nicola is survived by his children, Sara (Daniel) Grant and Lisa (Peter) Giudice; grandchildren, Ava Matilde Grant, Andrew W. Grant and Matteo F. Giudice; sister, Emilia; sisters-in-law, Robin and Mariapia; brother-in-law, Steve; his special "dog" friend, Princess; along with many loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Matilde; his parents; his brothers, Luigi, Alfonzo, and Vincenzo; his sisters, Anna Longobardi and Rita Migliore. Visitation from 3 - 8 pm, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois (capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect). Funeral Mass 10 am, Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church (also with capacity limits and PPE, and social distancing), 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Due to guidelines limiting the number of guests, those wishing to support the family are encouraged to view the livestream of Nicola's funeral by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 am. Interment will be at St. Mary Parish Cemetery in Buffalo Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be given to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved