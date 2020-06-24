BUFFALO GROVE - Nicola "Nick" Longobardi was born on November 19, 1937 in Napoli, Italy to Vincenzo and Annunziata (nee Avolio) Longobardi. He moved to the United States in 1967 but his love for Italy always remained. Nicola was proud of his Military Service in Italy. He died Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Barrington. Nicola was a proud husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of St. Mary Parish in Buffalo Grove. Nicola and his late wife were a successful restaurateurs and owned Pompei Restaurant in Arlington Heights for over 30 years. His passion for cooking and making someone's dining experience memorable was what made the restaurant so special. He lived to make people laugh and be entertained. He was often compared to the likes of Roberto Bengini because of his comedic antics. His enthusiasm and energy for life was one of a kind. He found joy in singing and would often serenade customers. Nicola help form the local Internapoli Soccer Club in the 1980s. He coached many youths over the years and was influential in their lives. Nicola's passion for soccer was contagious. He loved to follow his favorite soccer team from Napoli. Nicola's ability to captivate a room with his storytelling abilities and charisma, left an impression that will be remembered in his legacy. Nicola was always generous and kind, showering people with love, especially his grandchildren. Nicola is survived by his children, Sara (Daniel) Grant and Lisa (Peter) Giudice; grandchildren, Ava Matilde Grant, Andrew W. Grant and Matteo F. Giudice; sister, Emilia; sisters-in-law, Robin and Mariapia; brother-in-law, Steve; his special "dog" friend, Princess; along with many loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Matilde; his parents; his brothers, Luigi, Alfonzo, and Vincenzo; his sisters, Anna Longobardi and Rita Migliore. Visitation from 3 - 8 pm, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois (capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect). Funeral Mass 10 am, Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church (also with capacity limits and PPE, and social distancing), 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Due to guidelines limiting the number of guests, those wishing to support the family are encouraged to view the livestream of Nicola's funeral by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 am. Interment will be at St. Mary Parish Cemetery in Buffalo Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be given to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.