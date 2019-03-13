MOUNT PROSPECT - Nicolas Panzica was born January 7, 1937 in Chicago to Nicolas and Adeline (nee Caputo) Panzica. He died peacefully on March 11, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Nicolas received his education at St. Mel's High School where he was a standout basketball player, University of Houston, and Loyola University. He retired from Universal Oil Products (UOP) in Des Plaines. After his retirement he joined his son, Paul at State Farm Insurance in Mount Prospect. He enjoyed traveling, reading, playing cards, board games, and sports. Most of all, he loved his family and always made time to be with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Marie (nee Olivieri) Panzica; sons, Paul (Janet), and Joseph Panzica; granddaughters, Stephanie and Emma Panzica; siblings, Cora Galgano, Joseph and Gerard Panzica; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth Ann and Jerry Ensor and many nieces and nephews. Nicolas is preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Dr. Ernest Olivieri and mother-in-law, Helen Olivieri. Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 am at St. Raymond de Penafort Catholic Church, 301 S. I-Oka, Mount Prospect, Illinois. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to a Catholic . Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary