1987 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email With shattered hearts, we announce the passing of Nicole Dillon Morales, beloved wife to husband John Morales, adored daughter of Jana Dillon and Doug (Maura) Batesky, MD, sister to Chris, Treacy, Audrey and Myles, granddaughter of Kathy and Richard Batesky, and cherished friend and "sister" of too many to count. Nikki was born in Chicago, IL on Dec. 14, 1987. She was stolen from us late on June 13, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. These dates mark the sunrise and sunset of this vibrant soul - yet don't begin to capture the legacy of the woman who lived all the days and nights in-between. Nikki lived fiercely. As a young woman, her rare determination combined with deep empathy and a keen sense of justice led Nikki to study political science and women's studies at American University. Never one to balk from adventure, this meant moving across the country to explore a new city. While at AU, Nikki pledged Phi Mu gaining even more sisters. As if a cross-country move weren't enough, Nikki set her sights even wider. After conquering D.C., she spent a season studying in Australia and South Asia, regaling those of us left behind in the States with tales both harrowing and scandalous. After graduating, another grand adventure was in order; out west to Arizona. She left to take a job at a non-profit, but little did she know, she was moving to meet the love of her life and adventure partner John. After falling ill, Nikki became a certified GIST patient advocate, working to connect others with her rare disease and collecting research on their cases. While battling her illness, and advocating for others, Nikki earned her MBA and was a founding member of Stronger Together AZ. Though suffering, she still fought for herself and her family in the GIST community. Through the strength of her willpower and spirit, she continued to protect her friends and show how much she loved them. Nikki was so many things: world traveler, writer, speech giver, activist, foster parent to cats, friend, sister, granddaughter, wife and daughter. She was a burst of light in a world that didn't deserve her. The task of quantifying her loss is impossible. The world is darker now that she has gone, but our lives are brighter having known her. True to her spirit and passion for life, we will honor our vibrant Nikki with a celebration of her life. Services will be Friday, July 19, from 6 to 9 PM at the Cuneo Museum, 1350 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, IL 60061. In lieu of flowers, donations to Phi Mu Foundation, Planned Parenthood or La Gattara Cat Lounge & Boutique are appreciated. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries