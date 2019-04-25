In Loving Memory of my dear sister Nina Mansfield Peterson Two years have passed without you. Not a day goes by that we haven't missed your voice, your laugh, and the memory of time spent with your loving family and friends. Too many tragic, emotional and physical trials did not make your later life easy. We all so admired your ability to bring joy to us all even though you faced so many personal challenges. Nina's spirit will live on with all who knew and loved her. Nina gained a love of flowers during a part-time job she had during high school at a local florist and through a creative touch she had that was nurtured by classes at the Art Institute. Nina's passion for beautiful flowers and plants carried through to membership in the Lincolnshire Garden Club and in landscaping work with the village and the Rivershire Homeowners Association. Nina had the pleasure of representing the Garden Club at the local and state level. These were happy endeavors for Nina. In keeping with Nina's passion for gardening, a tree will be planted in her honor at a future date through Lincolnshire Village's program to memorialize loved ones who have passed. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary