Nina Rose Cimino passed quietly in her home Tuesday morning, June 25th. She was 28 years old and a loving mother to baby Summer Grace. Nina was a dancer, an artist, a bright spirit and a beautiful soul with a mischievous smile and a huge heart. She loved and will always be loved unconditionally. Nina is survived by daughter Summer Grace Platania, loving partner Nick Platania, mother Denise, father Steven, brothers Ted (Rebecca), Bill, & Tony, sisters Lauren (Hugo) & Michelle, many doting nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. A visitation will held on Saturday, June 29, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 28, 2019