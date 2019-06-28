Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NINA CIMINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NINA ROSE CIMINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NINA ROSE CIMINO Obituary
Nina Rose Cimino passed quietly in her home Tuesday morning, June 25th. She was 28 years old and a loving mother to baby Summer Grace. Nina was a dancer, an artist, a bright spirit and a beautiful soul with a mischievous smile and a huge heart. She loved and will always be loved unconditionally. Nina is survived by daughter Summer Grace Platania, loving partner Nick Platania, mother Denise, father Steven, brothers Ted (Rebecca), Bill, & Tony, sisters Lauren (Hugo) & Michelle, many doting nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. A visitation will held on Saturday, June 29, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now