Noble D. Hamaker died on May 23, 2020 at Clare Oaks Senior Living Center in Bartlett, IL. He was 87 years old. He was born September 3, 1932 on a farm in Marion, Indiana, son of Noble D and Caroline (Brown) Hamaker. He received a B.S. in mechanical engineering from University of Illinois and an M.B.A from Lake Forest College. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Marilou Harter in 1958. Noble worked 17 years for International Minerals & Chemical Corp. where he was superintendent of the R & D Facility. He also worked for LaSalle Management Corp. and managed LaSalle Bank, then worked at Merchandise Mart, American Hospital Supply and Baxter, becoming an expert in managing large building complexes. In 1987, he and his second wife, Suzanne (Luce) moved to Milton, Mass. when Noble was recruited by Equitable Real Estate Investment Management, Boston, to help manage their buildings throughout New England. For the next 18 years he worked with Equitable, Jones Lang LaSalle, and CB Richard Ellis in Boston, in charge of reducing operational costs for their buildings. He retired in 2004 and in 2006 he and Suzanne moved to Edgewater by Del Webb in Elgin, IL. to be closer to family. Suzanne died in 2011. Noble was very active in Edgewater Pedalers Bicycling Club, in the Edgewater Bowling League, and the Edgewater Building Committee. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert (Rose). Noble is survived by his loving wife, Lois Robinson, and his daughters who were very dear to him, Cyndi Mostad of Harvard, IL and Linda Hamaker of Westminster, CO and his brother, Jon (Rosemary) of Gurnee, IL. He was much loved by Suzanne's children, who called him "Papa," Leslie (Paul) Nafzger, Pam (Jeff) Nielsen, Bill and Ron Bertram. Visitation for Noble will be at Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St., Elgin, with face masks and social distancing and only 10 people in the building at one time on May 28, from 2 until 5 p.m. followed by a short service for immediate family conducted by The Reverend Jesse Tanner, pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ - Elgin. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at . 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 27, 2020