Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Mark Lutheran Church
1822 E Grand Ave
Lindenhurst, IL 60046
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
1822 E. Grand Ave.
Lindenhurst, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
1822 E. Grand Ave.
Lindenhurst, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NORBERT PISCHKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORBERT EDWARD PISCHKE


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORBERT EDWARD PISCHKE Obituary
Norbert Edward Pischke, 93, of Venetian Village and Lake Villa, IL passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born in Chicago on March 8, 1926, the third of twelve children of the late Martin and Rose Pischke. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Betty Helen Pischke (nee Nurnberg); children Holly (Nick) Azzone, Mark (Melonie) Pischke, and Jon (Julie) Pischke; grandchildren Kim Stepp, Michael (Heather) Sooley, Shannon (Jeffery) LaPuma, Sara (Mike) Lewis, Amanda (Billy) Anderson, Kristin (Mike) Rosendahl, Nick (Tiffany) Azzone, and Owen Pischke; great-grandchildren Mason, Hadly, Aaron, Jacob, Chase, Ava, Megara, Clio, Anthony, Camden, Giuseppe, and Giuliana; and by his siblings Robert (late Corrine) Pischke and Audrey (Dan) Kwiatkowski. He was preceded in death by his sons, Neal (late Judith) Pischke and Rex (Linda, surviving) Pischke; and by his siblings, Martin (late Rose), Lawrence (late Laverne), Marlis (George, surviving) Pleickhardt, Roland, Rosemarie (late Frank) Bigden, Dorothy (late Earl) Kelly, Donald, Arthur, and Raymond (Sorrell, surviving). Visitation and viewing will be 9 - 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1822 E. Grand Ave., Lindenhurst, IL 60046. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Cremation will take place privately.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -