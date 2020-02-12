|
Norbert Edward Pischke, 93, of Venetian Village and Lake Villa, IL passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born in Chicago on March 8, 1926, the third of twelve children of the late Martin and Rose Pischke. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Betty Helen Pischke (nee Nurnberg); children Holly (Nick) Azzone, Mark (Melonie) Pischke, and Jon (Julie) Pischke; grandchildren Kim Stepp, Michael (Heather) Sooley, Shannon (Jeffery) LaPuma, Sara (Mike) Lewis, Amanda (Billy) Anderson, Kristin (Mike) Rosendahl, Nick (Tiffany) Azzone, and Owen Pischke; great-grandchildren Mason, Hadly, Aaron, Jacob, Chase, Ava, Megara, Clio, Anthony, Camden, Giuseppe, and Giuliana; and by his siblings Robert (late Corrine) Pischke and Audrey (Dan) Kwiatkowski. He was preceded in death by his sons, Neal (late Judith) Pischke and Rex (Linda, surviving) Pischke; and by his siblings, Martin (late Rose), Lawrence (late Laverne), Marlis (George, surviving) Pleickhardt, Roland, Rosemarie (late Frank) Bigden, Dorothy (late Earl) Kelly, Donald, Arthur, and Raymond (Sorrell, surviving). Visitation and viewing will be 9 - 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1822 E. Grand Ave., Lindenhurst, IL 60046. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Cremation will take place privately.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 12, 2020