ROUND LAKE BEACH - Norbert J. Mitchell, age 94, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Wildwood. He was born on October 25, 1934 in Chicago. A veteran having served in the US Army, Norbert was a tool and die maker by trade. He was an incredible father and loving husband. Norbert is survived by his daughters, Diana L. Mitchell, Denise M. (Monte) Osborne; nephew Robert Wiswald; brother-in-law Bruno (Buddy) and his wife, Marsha Kuhn; granddaughters, Jessica Jones, Nichole Wedge and Cori Rans. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille, whom he married on June 5, 1948; his son, Norbert (Skip) Mitchell Jr.; two sisters; one brother: and many nieces and nephews. A visitation and funeral service are scheduled for Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11:00am until 12:00pm with the funeral service beginning at 12:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will follow at Avon Centre Cemetery. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org. Dad, we miss you.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 3, 2019