Norby was born December 17, 1954 in Chicago and died August 26, 2020 at Thrive Care Center in Mundelein. His schooling included Santa Maria del Popolo and Carmel High School in Mundelein. He was a long-standing butcher at the Mundelein Meat shop. Norby was the first smiling face that greeted you as you walked through the door. He will be remembered for his quiet demeanor, sense of humor, kind heart and his love of sports, particularly bowling and golf. Norbert was president of the Mundelein Men's Bowling League for many years. He was also a member of the golf league at White Deer Run in Vernon Hills. He is survived by his loving sister Christine (Timothy) Dunn, cousins Frances Platt, John (Linda) Platt and Edward (Karen) Platt, nieces Erin (Ryan) Dunn and Emily (Anton) Jerve. He adored his nieces and his role as an uncle to Erin and Emily. Also he treasured his Godfather role to Bridget Skaronea. Funeral services for Norbert J. Platt, 65, will be held in private In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Heart Association 7272 Greenville Ave Dallas TX 75231.
