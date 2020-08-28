1/
NORBERT J. PLATT
1954 - 2020
Norby was born December 17, 1954 in Chicago and died August 26, 2020 at Thrive Care Center in Mundelein. His schooling included Santa Maria del Popolo and Carmel High School in Mundelein. He was a long-standing butcher at the Mundelein Meat shop. Norby was the first smiling face that greeted you as you walked through the door. He will be remembered for his quiet demeanor, sense of humor, kind heart and his love of sports, particularly bowling and golf. Norbert was president of the Mundelein Men's Bowling League for many years. He was also a member of the golf league at White Deer Run in Vernon Hills. He is survived by his loving sister Christine (Timothy) Dunn, cousins Frances Platt, John (Linda) Platt and Edward (Karen) Platt, nieces Erin (Ryan) Dunn and Emily (Anton) Jerve. He adored his nieces and his role as an uncle to Erin and Emily. Also he treasured his Godfather role to Bridget Skaronea. Funeral services for Norbert J. Platt, 65, will be held in private In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Heart Association 7272 Greenville Ave Dallas TX 75231.. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
7 entries
August 27, 2020
A sad day indeed, but a great day to celebrate a great man and truly heart filled neighbor to our family and the entire Mundelein community. Rest In Peace and God bless you for all the good you brought to all of lives.
Daniel Brooking
Neighbor
August 27, 2020
Norm was a great guy and will be missed.
Condolences to his family
Maureen Hamilton
Friend
August 27, 2020
May sweet angels watch over dear Norby. He always made my day brighter when I used to see him at the Meat Shop. Truly a gentleman. God Bless.
Maria Schneider
August 27, 2020
Norby You will be missed. Bowling won’t be the same. RIP
Zuba Man aka - Michael Kubaszewski
Michael Kubaszewski
Friend
August 27, 2020
Jim
August 27, 2020
Jim
Coworker
August 27, 2020
Norba was always a gentleman. I enjoyed bowling in the same league with him.
Bill MILLER
Friend
