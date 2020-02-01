Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:15 AM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Emily Catholic Church
1400 E. Central Road
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NORBERT WROBEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORBERT JOSEPH WROBEL


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORBERT JOSEPH WROBEL Obituary
Norbert Joseph Wrobel, 83, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Lindenhurst, IL, after suffering a stroke earlier in the month at his home. Norb was born May 13, 1936 in Chicago, to Joseph and Helen Wrobel. Visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3-8 pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner Street Des Plaines, IL 60016. Prayers will be said on Tuesday, February 4 at 9:15 am at Oehler followed by a procession to St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central Road, Mount Prospect for 10 am mass. Interment private. For more info, go to oehlerfuneralhome.com or call 847-824-5155.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -