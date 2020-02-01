|
|
Norbert Joseph Wrobel, 83, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Lindenhurst, IL, after suffering a stroke earlier in the month at his home. Norb was born May 13, 1936 in Chicago, to Joseph and Helen Wrobel. Visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3-8 pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner Street Des Plaines, IL 60016. Prayers will be said on Tuesday, February 4 at 9:15 am at Oehler followed by a procession to St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central Road, Mount Prospect for 10 am mass. Interment private. For more info, go to oehlerfuneralhome.com or call 847-824-5155.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 1, 2020