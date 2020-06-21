Norbert Joseph Zabinski was born in Chicago on August 30, 1930, and passed away on March 21, 2020. Loving husband of 64 years to Maria; beloved father of Michael (Regina), Nora (Simon) Romo; Susan (Armando) Benitez; Carol (the late John J.) Brewer; Alan (Rose); and Jean (Louis) Kondraros; grandfather of 13; proud great-grandfather of 4; uncle to many nieces and nephews; brother of Sharon (Gary) Holtane and the late Ronald (Geraldine); son of the late Joseph and Evelyn, nee Lenk. In the 5 months preceding death, he fought hard to overcome health issues. He found comfort in saying goodbye to those he loved in the days before passing. Please refer to the Cremation Society of Illinois website for a detailed obituary at www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.