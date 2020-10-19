Norbert Peter Cudnowski, born March 15, 1930 in Chicago, IL passed away October 14, 2020 in Chicago. Upon successfully serving his country in the United States Air Force, Norbert was honorably discharged and returned stateside to become a commercial airline pilot for Capital Airlines where he met and married the bright and lovely Carole Mae (Salyer) Cudnowski. Norbert is survived by his children, Dr. Debra (Dennis Leahy) Cudnowski, David (Kathy) Cudnowski, Cathleen (David) Dixon, and William (Elizabeth) Cudnowski; and grandchildren, Theodora, Curtis P., Katie, and Chris Cudnowski, Grace and Nate Dixon, and Basia Leahy. Norbert was preceded in death by his son Curtis L. Cudnowski, his beloved wife of 58 years, Carole Mae; his siblings Lilian, Loretta, Laverne, Mildred and Raymond and by his parents. Funeral mass and burial will be held privately for Norbert's immediate family. For those who wish to join virtually they may do so by joining us on Zoom for the Funeral Mass on Tues. Oct. 20 at 10 AM. The link is available on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Norbert's name may be made to Lewis University Aviation Program, One University Parkway, Romeoville, IL 60446, 815-836-5920. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For full obituary and online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
.