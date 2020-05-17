|
|
PALATINE - Norbert R. Zych, age 81, died at home May 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Norbert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra Zych (nee Sajewski); children and grandchildren, Mark, Diana, and Kendall Zych; Melissa, Rob, Hayden, Connor, Bella and Alice McDonald; Brian Zych; Jeff Zych, Melanie DeLorenzo, Serapheim, Fiona and Samuel Zych; brother, Gerald (Madonna) Zych; and many nieces and nephews. Norbert was preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Bernice (nee Szeszol) Zych; brother, Leonard (Elaine) Zych and Robert (Patricia) Zych. Norbert worked for IBM Corporation for 40 years and is a U.S. Navy veteran. Private services were held for the family at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine and a memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial donations can be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090-8160 or visit www.curesarcoma.org. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020