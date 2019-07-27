|
ROUND LAKE BEACH - Noreen Angela Richert (nee Brown), 70, died Thursday, July 25, 2019. Born March 13, 1949 in Chicago. Noreen enjoyed snowmobiling and was a member of the Gages Lake Snowmobile Club. She enjoyed crafts and traveling, especially to the upper peninsula. She will be missed by her family. Beloved wife of 48 years to James Jr.; loving mom of Debbie Nemec and James Richert III; cherished grandma of C.J., Mitchell, Kristi and Tyler; dear daughter of the late James and Evelyn (nee Krawzak) Brown and kind sister of John Brown and the late Patricia, Joan, Sr. Dolorita and her twin Eileen. Visitation 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert St. (at State St.), South Elgin. Prayers Tuesday 9:45a.m. at the funeral home to St. Patrick Church (Cedar St.), Mass 10:30a.m. Following services, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. Inurnment All Saints Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , , would be appreciated. Information, 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 27, 2019