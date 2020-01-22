Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 S. Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:45 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 S. Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Peter Damian Church
NOREEN D. ZAIDEMAN Obituary
BARTLETT - Noreen D. Zaideman (nee Delaney) passed away Saturday, January 18. After a long career in the banking industry, Noreen enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoyed organizing special holiday events and memories for her grandsons. Beloved wife of Greg for 39 years; loving mother of Kevin (Danielle Deringer) Zaideman, Emily Zaideman, and Erin (Jessica Christon) Zaideman; proud grandmother of Paxton and Lachlan; dear sister of Doug (Marge) Delaney, MaryEllen (Tim) Mieure, and Paul (Karen) Delaney; fond sister-in-law of Mike (Kathy Seeber) Zaideman, Larry (Cathy) Zaideman, and Glenn (Karen) Zaideman; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, January 23 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd. (½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.), Roselle. Funeral Friday, 9:45am to St. Peter Damian Church, Mass 10:30am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorials to National Organization for Disorders of Corpus Callosum at www.nodcc.org are appreciated. Information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
