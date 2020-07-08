1/
NOREEN J. WERNER
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - In loving memory of Noreen J. Werner (nee Kennedy) of Elk Grove Village for 29 years, died peacefully in her husband's arms at home, ascended into heaven on July 5, 2020. Noreen attended Elk Grove High School (Class of 1977), married her soulmate, James G. Werner in 1988. She was a 30 year employee of Kraft Foods, returned to College to receive an Associate in Science with honors. Noreen was the beloved wife of James G. Werner for 32 years; loving mother of James T., and Joshua J.; dear daughter of the late Thomas R. and Shirley A. Kennedy; and sister of Maureen (Phil) Ruegger, Doreen (John) Keen, Thomas (Sandy) Kennedy, and Timothy (Tyfani) Kennedy. Visitation Saturday, July 11, from 3 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. In lieu of flowers, donations in Noreen's memory may be made to Lou Malnati Cancer Research Foundation. For information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 8, 2020.
