WHEELING - Noreen P. Schwarz (nee Barnard), age 89. Beloved wife of Charles Schwarz for 68 years. Loving mother of Karen (William) Bovee, Kathleen Nystrom, John "Jack" Schwarz and the late James Schwarz. Loving grandmother of Jim, Ryan (Flora), Jennelle, and Natalie. Great-grandmother of Ryan Jr. Aunt and cousin of many. Noreen graduated from Carl Schurz High School and was very active in many class reunions. Friends and family will gather at 2:00 pm Saturday, Sept. 21st followed by a Life Celebration Service at 3:30 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, please visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 15, 2019