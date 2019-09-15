Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NOREEN SCHWARZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NOREEN P. SCHWARZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NOREEN P. SCHWARZ Obituary
WHEELING - Noreen P. Schwarz (nee Barnard), age 89. Beloved wife of Charles Schwarz for 68 years. Loving mother of Karen (William) Bovee, Kathleen Nystrom, John "Jack" Schwarz and the late James Schwarz. Loving grandmother of Jim, Ryan (Flora), Jennelle, and Natalie. Great-grandmother of Ryan Jr. Aunt and cousin of many. Noreen graduated from Carl Schurz High School and was very active in many class reunions. Friends and family will gather at 2:00 pm Saturday, Sept. 21st followed by a Life Celebration Service at 3:30 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, please visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NOREEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now