NOREEN R. BOBER
1941 - 2020
HUNTLEY - Noreen R. Bober, 79, died peacefully, October 20, 2020. Private service were held and burial was at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children Research Hospital. Noreen was born September 23, 1941 the daughter of Edward and Hanora Nassar. On April 30, 1960 she married Dennis P. Bober. She worked for Jewel Food Store as a service manager. Noreen was bubbly and enjoyed people. She enjoyed the ceramics club at Del Webb/Sun City. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Bober, her children, Dennis (Pamela) Bober, Donna Bober, Vicki Bober (Rob) Galbavy, Kim Bober-Jaeger and Lori (Dennis) Gillette and by her three grandchildren, Nicholas and Benjamin Jaeger and Addison Gillette. Noreen was preceded in death by her parents. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
