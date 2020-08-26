Noretta "Rita" Griffith (nee Shott) passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona after a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Rita was born June 22, 1938 in Urbana, Illinois to John and Edna Shott (nee Parent). Rita was raised in Urbana, IL after the death of her mother by John and Leona Shott (nee Johnson). Rita leaves behind her husband of 65 years, Gerald N. Griffith of Casey IL, son, Rodney Griffith (Debra) of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and daughter, Vicky Harjung (Mike) of Cave Creek, Arizona. She has also left five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Rita loved her pets, traveling the world, playing bridge and meeting people. Along with numerous other adventures she was a past president of the Palatine Welcome Wagon and a realtor in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. At this time, no services will be held. Please make all donations to: https://pawschicago.org/Rita-Griffith/Donate
