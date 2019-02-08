Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
260 West Irving Park Road
Wood Dale, IL 60191
(630) 766-3232
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Ghost Church
254 N. Wood Dale Road
Wood Dale, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Ghost Church
254 N. Wood Dale Road
Wood Dale, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NORINE PACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORINE "BONNIE" PACE


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
NORINE "BONNIE" PACE Obituary
Norine "Bonnie" Pace, 81, of Chicago, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1937, the daughter of Sue and Anthony Kolinski. Norine is survived by her children; son, Steve; daughter, Cynthia (Ben) van Amerongen; and son, Thomas; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Abbinanti and Tina (Matthew) Hahne; great-grandchild, Kaitlyn Hahne; brother, Raymond (Elizabeth) Kolinski. Norine is preceded in death by her husband Sylvester Pace; brothers, Robert and Arthur; and her parents. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at Holy Ghost Church, 254 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale IL. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove, IL. For funeral information, please call 630-766-3232 or www.geilsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.