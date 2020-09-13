1/
NORINE S. SCHNIRER
1958 - 2020
Norine S. Schnirer, 62 years old of Lake Villa, passed away on Thursday September 3, 2020. She was born in Chicago on May 3, 1958 to Max and Rosalie Rudolph. She was a teacher's assistant at Sedol and was very creative and compassionate with her students. She enjoyed her animals especially her dogs and horses. Norine was a loving, caring and outgoing person who enjoyed life. Her family came first and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents. Norine is survived by her children Sara Schnirer, Brent Schnirer and Jaclyn (Manny) Soto; grandchildren Tyler, Mackenzie, Avery and Emery; sister Lynn Furlet; brothers Larry Rudolph and Howard Rudolph.; aunt of nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her dear friend Rocky Eide and other family and friends. Due to covid restrictions a private family service will be held.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-2146
