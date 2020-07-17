1/
NORMA BREAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NORMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Brean, age 77, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on July 14, 2020. She was a native of Waukegan, Illinois and was retired after working as a medical secretary and owning a tavern with her husband in Fort Myers, Florida. She loved her family, hosting dinners, listening to music, and most of all, spoiling the many dogs she has adopted over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Velda and Sylvia Fanta Matthews and her sister, Virginia Matthews. Survived by her husband of 59 years, John Brean; son, Tom Brean; daughter, Karen Nicholl; sisters, Bonnie Roche and Nancy Ruud; and grandson, Nicholas Miller. At her request, no public services will be held. Inurnment will be in Spring Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue, snootygiggles.com. Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931 486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Hill Memorial Park
5239 Main Street
Spring Hill, TN 37174
931-486-0059
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved