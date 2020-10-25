ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Norma C. Johnson, 99.5 years old, lived in Arlington Heights for 70 of those years because she felt there was no better place to be on earth. A Chicago girl, she attended Schurz High School and graduated from Wright Junior College. She joined the Alpha Beta Mu's sorority and maintained her friendships through 80 years until each lady's passing. She married Navy Lieutenant Richard H. Johnson, also from Chicago, in 1943. During WWII, Norma was pregnant with her first daughter, Linda, when she received a telegram that her husband, a Navy pilot, was missing in action. With faith and strength, she continued working at Marshall Field's until her baby girl was born. After Richard was rescued and returned home, the couple moved to a naval airbase in Florida. After the war, the couple moved back to Chicago, where their second girl, Susie, was born. The family eventually settled in the HANA district of Arlington Heights in a home built in the 1890's which had been moved from a farm on Northwest Highway to North Mitchell. Norma and Dick did many home improvement projects over the years as a result of being in an older home. While raising her girls, Norma worked as a medical assistant, then at age 55 decided to go into real estate where she earned her GRI and was honored for being a Million Dollar sales agent. She retired from that at 75. Norma cherished her friends of all ages and enjoyed being active in the community. Norma, described by friends as having a real zest for life, served as a Room Mother at Ridge School and a Girl Scout Leader. When her girls were attending Arlington High School, she worked as a Board Member on the establishment of a club for teenagers called BO-GI, which was sponsored by the Park District. She was a 50-year member of the Arlington Heights Women's Club and held many Board positions during those five decades. When the Senior Center moved to its Central Road site in 1998, Norma signed up to be a volunteer. She eventually served on the Advisory Board. She retired from volunteering at 95. She loved going on the Senior Center day trips to see a Broadway show in Chicago, and visit the Field Museum, the Aquarium, Navy Pier, and some overnight trips to Mackinac Island. A lifelong learner, Norma loved taking classes at Harper College where she studied subjects from Spanish to psychology to astrology. Activities that kept Norma young were ballroom dancing with Dick as members of the Stardusters Dance Club, golf, gardening, book club, bridge club and tennis with the Berkley Racquet Club. Travel was a passion of hers, so she and Dick traveled to many places across the globe. After she lost her husband, she traveled and cruised with good friends to Germany, China, Sweden, Finland, and other interesting places. Norma and Dick were married for 58 years when Dick was killed in an auto accident in 2001. Her entire family looked up to her as an example of a strong, modern woman ahead of her time. She loved her family fiercely and was their greatest cheerleader, whatever the endeavor. Norma was the daughter of Lillian (nee Auer) and Mark Hilding Koerpelson, who were also residents of Arlington Heights. Norma leaves behind her daughters, Linda Ann (Michael) Foley of Massachusetts and Susan P. (Martin) Johnson-Lipman of California; her grandchildren, Laura (Peter) Ramsden of Rhode Island, Michael (Jenny) Foley of California and Mark Foley of Massachusetts; and her great-grandchildren, Charlie, Haley and Liza Ramsden, Ella and Dylan Foley. Due to Covid-19, services will not be held. Burial will be private. If desired, donations can be made Norma's memory to the Arlington Heights Senior Center, Inc., 1801 West Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005, https://arlingtonseniorsinc.com/donations/
