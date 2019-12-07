Daily Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
View Map
Resources
NORMA FREIER Obituary
BARRINGTON - Norma Freier, 89, passed away on December 3, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Norma is survived by her three daughters, Diane (Horst) Massier, Cassy (John) Reinert, and Mary (Daniel) Wolf; her eight grandchildren; her 7 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mildred Teft. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard Teft and Katherine Lee; her husband, Arthur Freier; her siblings, Maryella Lee and Willard Teft. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and her passion for flying with her fellow "Ninety-nines" women pilots. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, from 9am until the time of her service at 11am at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, www.journeycare.org/donate. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. For information and online condolences, please call 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
