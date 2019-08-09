|
CAROL STREAM - Norma Jean Blum (nee Brown), 83. Beloved wife of the late Roy; loving mother of Jeffrey Allen Blum and the late Roy Charles Blum Jr.; sister of Carol Werrbach. Norma and Roy were the first official residents of Carol Stream; making Norma the First Lady of Carol Stream. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Monday, August 12, 2019. Funeral Service 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Glen Oak Cemetery, West Chicago. Funeral information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2019