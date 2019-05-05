Norma Jean Campbell, 94, of DeKalb, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 23, 2019 at Pine Acres Rehabilitation in DeKalb. She was born Feb. 24, 1925 in Burlington Twp., the daughter of Frank and Emily (Nielson) Patrick. Norma was a member of the 1943 Class of Plato Center High School and married Verne L. Campbell on July 10, 1943 in Hollywood, CA. They resided in the Hampshire, Plato, and Genoa areas before moving to Arkansas and later to Brodhead, WI. After Verne's passing, she moved back to Sycamore. Surviving are her six children, Morris (Caryl), Darlene (David) Gurke, Harold "Bud" (Ginger), Diane (George Jr.) Cage, Darwin, Bonnie (Kurt) Gehringer; 18 grandchildren; a sister, Corrine Eickstedt; 20 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Verne on Jan. 12, 1998; sisters, Alvera Choitz, and Leila Young; brother, Elvin Patrick; and an infant grandson, James Campbell. Memorial Services to celebrate Norma's life will be at 1 pm Saturday, may 25 at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire. Burial of Cremains following at Hampshire Center Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to services on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to St. Jude Hospital. For information, 847-683-2711 or visit www.fredrickfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary