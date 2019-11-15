Daily Herald Obituaries
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
501 Valley Park Dr
Libertyville, IL
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
MUNDELEIN - Norma Jean Gates, 75 years old, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. A visitation will be held from 9:00a.m. until 11:00a.m. with a service commencing at 11:00a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 501 Valley Park Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048. A funeral luncheon will follow the service at the church. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Route 83), Antioch. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 W Monroe St #1510, Chicago, IL 60661. Please sign the online guestbook for Norma at www.strangfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2019
