NORMA JEAN HULL
1930 - 2020
Norma Jean Hull, 89, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 in Libertyville. She was born Oct. 16, 1930 in Upshur County, Texas, was formerly of Farmers Branch and Carrollton, Texas, living in Mundelein, IL since 2009. She was a member of Souls Chapel United Methodist Church in Texas and the Telephone Pioneers of America. Surviving are her daughter, Kay Hull Phillips (John); 4 grandchildren, Jason Hull (Natasha), Jordan (Mary Ann) Vanicek, William (Heather) Phillips and Christian Phillips; 5 great-grandchildren, Emma, Elise, Oaklyn, Colby and Ava; her brother, Leon Spencer and sister, Wanda Fennell. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Pete Hull and Les Millison; by her son, Robert Scott Hull; and brothers, Billy Guy Spencer and Byron Spencer. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 pm on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Her funeral service will be on Saturday, Sept. 12 at her church with interment in Souls Chapel Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Souls Chapel Cemetery Fund. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
