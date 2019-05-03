Daily Herald Obituaries
NORMA JEAN WISSING


NORMA JEAN WISSING
1924 - 2019
NORMA JEAN WISSING Obituary
Norma Jean Wissing (nee Stahl), born in Prairie View, IL on November 10, 1924, she went to her true home with the Lord on April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard W. Wissing in 1962; loving daughter of the late Frank and Jenny Stahl; dear sister of Don, Harold, Robert and Marian. She is survived by her children Phyl, Mark and Rick; her grandchildren Rachael, Niki, Dan and Mike, her great-grandchildren Frances, Gillian, Megan, Amaya, Lily, Eliana, John, Noah, Katalina and Brianna. In 1946 Norma received a BA in English at North Central College her favorite classes were Latin and Shakespeare. She earned her Master's Degree in Guidance at Northern Illinois University and taught Latin and English for 35 years at West Chicago Community High School. Norma enjoyed music, sewing, writing, gardening and served as the recording secretary for The Kane Car Club for more than 20 years. Visitation Monday May 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11 a.m. at Faith Community Church 910 Main St. West Chicago, IL 60185. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Geneva, IL. Info @ www.williams-woodward.com or 630-231-1300.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2019
