WAUCONDA - Norma Jeanne Wasicke, age 72, passed away peacefully at her home on November 25, 2019 (11-25-2019 at 11:25 a.m.) in the arms of her soulmate, Alan, surrounded by her loving family and dear friends, Roy and Donna Lee. She was born on June 3, 1947, to Herbert and Gertrude (Bunker) Johnson in Chicago. Norma married the love of her life, Alan Wasicke, on February 3, 1968, at St. Edward's Church in Chicago. Norma was raised and resided in Chicago, where she began her family. In 1976, they relocated to Libertyville, before settling in Wauconda in 1989. Norma and Alan purchased family property on a forest preserve in Wauconda, where they built their dream home. Together, Norma and Alan created a loving, welcoming home, where they had the joy of watching their family flourish and Norma lived until the end of her days. For many years, she was the very valued office manager of North Suburban Dermatology. An artist from head to toe, Norma enjoyed anything creative, including oil and chalk painting, pottery, stamping, and scrapbooking, but her focus and joy was her watercolor paintings. Norma decorated her home and many other homes with her beautiful artwork. She met and was blessed with many cherished friendships through the countless classes she attended at the Studio Art School in McHenry and her membership within the Lakes Region Watercolor Guild. In her adult years, Norma played volleyball and soccer, which she truly enjoyed. She was also involved in the Red Hat Society "Crimson Dolls" Chapter and played Bunco for many years. Above all else, Norma loved and adored her family and any time spent with them. She was always ready to take them on in any boardgame and could beat anyone at Scrabble (but never gloated). She adored her grandchildren and took each of them on individual vacations, and doted upon her great-grandchildren. Norma was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend, who will be deeply missed by any and all who knew her. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of almost 52 years, Alan; her children, Kerrie (Bryan) Haverty and Brent (Eva) Wasicke; grandchildren, Melissa (Brian) Sparber, Brent "AJ" Wasicke, Jr., Dana Wasicke, and Kaitlin, Kendall, and Kortnie Haverty; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Everett; and a brother, William (Barbara) Johnson. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her siblings, Margie, Collette, Donny, and Harvey. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume the following morning in the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, Norma's family suggests memorials in Norma's name to the UW Foundation - Our UW Health Transplant Fund online at www.UWHealth.org/GiveHope or by mail at U.S. Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807. For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share memories with Norma's loved ones on her Tribute Wall.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 27, 2019