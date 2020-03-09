|
Norma Whalen (nee Nelson), 80, of Algonquin, passed away peacefully March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Roger Whalen for 60 years; loving mother of Susan Whalen, Julie (Ken) Kirsten, and Wendy (Brian) Whitaker; cherished grandmother of Kathleen Hojnacki, Laura, Melissa, and Hannah Whitaker, Erin and Dylan Kirsten; great grandmother of Lorraine Motisi; dear sister of Phyllis Sansone; fond aunt of many; Norma was also preceded in death by her parents Lucille and Edward Nelson. Prior to her retirement, Norma worked for 23 years at the Elk Grove Village Library. Norma enjoyed watching the Cubs, visiting with family and travel. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. Visitation Tuesday March 10, 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway) Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service Wednesday March 11, 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorials in Norma's name may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, Hospice Care Center, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. The family is grateful for the compassionate care Norma received at JourneyCare Hospice Center. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2020