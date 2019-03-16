Norman C. Arnswald, 93, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home in Mundelein, IL. He was born May 7, 1925 in Libertyville, where he was a graduate of Libertyville High School in 1943 had been a lifelong resident of both Libertyville and Mundelein. Norm was a veteran of the US Army Air Corps, having served from 1943-1945 in WWII, a former tool and die maker at Radke Tool & Die in Libertyville and owned and operated Lawn Medic for 15 years. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Libertyville and a member of the American Legion Post #329, where he loved to play Bingo. He will be remembered for his love of gardening, wine making and most of all his love for his family. Surviving are his 4 children, Mary Louise Arnswald, Victoria (Don) D'Andrea, Linda (Craig) Calhoun and James (Mandy) Arnswald and 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Arnswald in 2002, by 2 sons, Brad Arnswald in 2012 and Mark Arnswald in 2017 and by a grandson, Eugene in 2015. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 501 W. Park Avenue, Libertyville, IL. A visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to his church. Info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary