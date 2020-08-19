1/1
NORMAN DALE O'DELL
1936 - 2020
Norman Dale O'Dell CAROL STREAM - Norman Dale O'Dell, age 83, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. He was born December 27, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to Edith and Russell O'Dell. Norman was a graduate of Downers Grove High School and attended Eureka College in Eureka, Illinois. Norman married Lynn Marie Luegge on December 14, 1957 in Brookfield, Illinois. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and great-uncle. Norman's devotion to both his civic and faith community included being a charter member of Lutheran Church of the Master and a founding member of the Carol Stream volunteer fire department, rising to the rank of assistant fire chief. He enjoyed coaching his sons for many years in various youth baseball leagues. Norman also represented the Woman's Club - serving as Santa Claus bringing holiday magic to many children in the Carol Stream community. During the summers, Norman enjoyed vacations of camping and boating with his family. In retirement, Norman spent many hours watching his grandsons play baseball and also playing games with them such as Legos and "spoons." Norman is survived by his wife, Lynn of 62 years; sons, Jeffrey O'Dell (Anne) and Jerry O'Dell (Minh Le - deceased); grandsons, Ryan O'Dell (Kristina) and Tyler O'Dell; sister-in-law, Laurel Kostka (deceased) (David); and dear uncle to Russ, Jim, Keith, Joel and Mark. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Russell; brothers, Robert and Jerry. The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Norman's caregivers, Bozena Kowalczuk, Ewa Tatarnik, and Ewa Kowalczuk. Services will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of the Master, 580 Kuhn Road, Carol Stream, Illinois 60188. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Donations in Norman's name may be made to Neighborhood Food Pantries from the Carol Stream Fire Protection District.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Master
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Master
August 19, 2020
I met Norm and Lynn when they would come to California to visit their son, Jerry. We became good friends and had some wonderful excursions together. I will miss norm very much and hope that Lynn will continue her trips to California so we can make more memories. Rest in Peace, norm!
Helen Lagel
Friend
