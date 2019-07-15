Home

NORMAN E. JENSEN

NORMAN E. JENSEN Obituary
STREAMWOOD - Norman E. Jensen, 80, of Streamwood, died Friday, July 12, 2019. Born August 9, 1938 in Chicago. Norman was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and an avid Cubs fan. He enjoyed fishing and building military models. He will be missed by his family and friends. Beloved husband of 58 years to Camille; loving dad of Jeffrey (Stacy), Steven (Dawn), Thomas and Ginger (Scott Dockter) Jensen; cherished grandpa of Travis (Amanda), Jenna, Riley, Makenna and the late Justin; caring great-grandpa of Maddie. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. Per his wishes, Norman's cremains will be buried at sea from the Norfolk Naval Base.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 15, 2019
