Norman Frank Halvorsen, 88, who lived at Saddlebrook in Florida, died peacefully at his home on December 4th with his wife Anne at his side. He was the son of the late Elsie and Frank Halvorsen, preceded in death by his loving wife, Lillian Halvorsen of 40 years, who died in 1992. Norm is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Halvorsen (Campion) of 20 years, his children, Mark (Maureen) Halvorsen, Chris (Joanna) Halvorsen, Nora (Bob) Tovella, Brian (Nancy) Halvorsen, Keith (Lisa) Halvorsen, Kelly (Antony) Fewster, his 14 grandchildren, Jacqueline (Glenn) Preble, Justin (Janet) Halvorsen, Stephanie (John Patrick) Miller, Kristen (Kristina) Halvorsen-Grieco, Caroline (Josh) Jacobson, Jamie Tovella, Sarah Tovella, Rachel Tovella, Brian Jr. (Kristen) Halvorsen, Kathryn Halvorsen, Hannah Halvorsen, Lucas Halvorsen, Ella Fewster, Harrison Fewster, and his five great-grandchildren, Lillian, Emerson, Aubrey, Keagan, Emilio, Kamila and many nieces and nephews. Norm also loved his dogs, Shadow and Lucy. Norm grew up in Chicago, where he met Lill and married on December 29, 1951. Norm served in the US Army during the Korean War, at Johnson Air Base in Japan from 1950 - 1952, and later attended Loyola University, night school. Together, Norm and Lill built their lives and raised their family in Mount Prospect, Illinois. Norm had a long and successful career at Peoples Gas in Chicago for 44 years, where he worked his way through the ranks into executive management. After Norm retired from Peoples Gas in 1991 he began his second career selling real estate, then meeting Anne in 1994. Norm and Anne joined together in 1999 at their home in Saddlebrook. In retirement, Norm was an astute investor and was very helpful to his loved ones with sound advice. Norm loved his lifelong friends from Altgeld Street who were like brothers. From an early age, until a few years ago, he was an avid golfer, playing with his friends at the Mount Prospect Golf Club and recently at his home course at Saddlebrook. He enjoyed the many visits from friends and family at his home and welcomed family gatherings and many great parties, particularly his 85th! He loved to be around people, having a special gift for making friends with very interesting and wonderful people. A celebration of life in planning for Chicago area in mid-February. Notice to follow. Norm was grateful for his long and wonderful life, having successfully managed type 1 diabetes throughout his life. His wishes were to have any donations made to the Diabetes Foundation at https://diabetes.org, the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital at https://www.tampa.va.gov/giving/index.asp and Gulfside Hospice & Pasco Palliative Care at https://gulfside.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019