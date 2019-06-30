|
|
STREAMWOOD - Norman Gordon passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, June 24, 2019 at the age of 83. Norman was the beloved husband of the late Peggy Gordon. Loving father of Scott (Lauren Moss) Gordon, Donna (Ken) Fetgatter and Melody (Terry) Baney. Cherished son of the late Grover and the late Dorothy Gordon. Proud grandfather of Courtney (Miguel), Ryan (Sam), Ashley (Greg), Alyson (Vernon) and Meghan (Justin). Great-grandfather of 10. Dear brother of Rosemary and Brenda and predeceased by his brothers. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Norman was born in Frankfurt, Kentucky. As the ultimate University of Kentucky fan, he was proud to be a "Kentuckian by birth, Wildcat by the grace of God." He was a friend to everyone and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Family and friends to gather Saturday, July 6, 2019 for 10AM Memorial Visitation and 11AM Memorial Service at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 1500 Old Church Rd., Streamwood, IL 60107.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 30, 2019