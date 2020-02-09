|
|
GRAYSLAKE - Norman H. Thompson, 78, a resident of Grayslake, IL, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at JourneyCare in Barrington, IL. He was born February 10, 1941 in Joliet, IL to Robert and Gladys Thompson. Norman was a veteran of the US Air Force having served for 20 years and worked as an attorney for the FAA for 20 years. Norman enjoyed being a part of many activities at Saddlebrook Farms and traveling. Norman is survived by his wife of 18 years, Carole, his children, Lori (L.J.) Lecheler, Keith (Sarah) Thompson, Elaina (Chris) Whittenhall, Michael (Janet) Speck, and Todd (Jessica) Speck, his 5 grandchildren, his siblings, Robert Thompson and Jean (Ed) Krause, and his former wife, Beverly Young. He was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation and funeral service scheduled from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service scheduled for 11:00am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020