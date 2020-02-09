Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMAN THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMAN H. THOMPSON


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORMAN H. THOMPSON Obituary
GRAYSLAKE - Norman H. Thompson, 78, a resident of Grayslake, IL, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at JourneyCare in Barrington, IL. He was born February 10, 1941 in Joliet, IL to Robert and Gladys Thompson. Norman was a veteran of the US Air Force having served for 20 years and worked as an attorney for the FAA for 20 years. Norman enjoyed being a part of many activities at Saddlebrook Farms and traveling. Norman is survived by his wife of 18 years, Carole, his children, Lori (L.J.) Lecheler, Keith (Sarah) Thompson, Elaina (Chris) Whittenhall, Michael (Janet) Speck, and Todd (Jessica) Speck, his 5 grandchildren, his siblings, Robert Thompson and Jean (Ed) Krause, and his former wife, Beverly Young. He was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation and funeral service scheduled from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service scheduled for 11:00am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, IL 60030. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORMAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -