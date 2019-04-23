OAKWOOD HILLS - Normen W. Dillow, 78, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at home. He was born March 31, 1941 in Elgin to Waymen and Beatrice (Keller) Dillow. Normen served in the Army from 1961 to 1965 as a Radar Technician for Nike-Hercules Strategic Anti-Aircraft Missile System. He married Betty Lou Young on June 3, 1967. Normen worked as a Test Engineer at Coil Craft in Cary for 36 years. He was a faithful member of and a strong prayer warrior at New Life Christian Center Church in Woodstock for 17 years. He was a very kind, generous, loving and faithful husband and father throughout his life. He is survived by his children, Shawn Dillow and Chantel Dillow; his uncles, Rev. Dr. Don (Helen Ruth) Dillow, Rev. Dr. Myron (the late Marjorie) Dillow, and James (the late Betty) Martin; his aunts, Fae Bankert and Launda Pender. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Betty Lou and his parents. There will be a visitation from 4:30pm to 5:30pm on Wednesday, April 24 at New Life Christian Center, 5115 Dean St., Woodstock. There will be a service at 5:30pm. Interment will at 11am on Thursday, April 25 at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 Hwy. 20, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Christian Center Church. Services entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary