Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
New Life Christian Center
5115 Dean St.
Woodstock, IL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:30 PM
New Life Christian Center
5115 Dean St.
Woodstock, IL
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
30W730 Hwy. 20
Elgin, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMEN DILLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMEN W. DILLOW


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
OAKWOOD HILLS - Normen W. Dillow, 78, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at home. He was born March 31, 1941 in Elgin to Waymen and Beatrice (Keller) Dillow. Normen served in the Army from 1961 to 1965 as a Radar Technician for Nike-Hercules Strategic Anti-Aircraft Missile System. He married Betty Lou Young on June 3, 1967. Normen worked as a Test Engineer at Coil Craft in Cary for 36 years. He was a faithful member of and a strong prayer warrior at New Life Christian Center Church in Woodstock for 17 years. He was a very kind, generous, loving and faithful husband and father throughout his life. He is survived by his children, Shawn Dillow and Chantel Dillow; his uncles, Rev. Dr. Don (Helen Ruth) Dillow, Rev. Dr. Myron (the late Marjorie) Dillow, and James (the late Betty) Martin; his aunts, Fae Bankert and Launda Pender. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Betty Lou and his parents. There will be a visitation from 4:30pm to 5:30pm on Wednesday, April 24 at New Life Christian Center, 5115 Dean St., Woodstock. There will be a service at 5:30pm. Interment will at 11am on Thursday, April 25 at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 Hwy. 20, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Christian Center Church. Services entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
Download Now