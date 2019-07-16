FOX LAKE - Olen B. Skillings, age 83, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Hillcrest Nursing Center, Round Lake Beach, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 18, 1936 in Mattoon to Albert and Alice (Tatman) Skillings. On June 7, 1958 he married Judith Brandt. Olen was employed as a printer for the Elgin Courier and later the Daily Herald newspapers. He was a loving husband and father and a doting grandpa and great-grandpa. In his free time Olen enjoyed golfing and fishing. And loved his fishing trips to St. Germain, Canada and Minnesota. Olen is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy; two children, Michael (Terri) Skillings, Donna Skillings; five grandchildren, Nicki (Brett) Peterson, Adam Byrd, Amy (Daniel) Wagner, Christopher Byrd, Amy (Daniel) Wagner, Brittany (Dru) Hinman; two great-grandchildren, Bailey Peterson and Hayes Hinman; a sister-in-law, Joan (Everett) Hoebbel; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. There will be a memorial visitation on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 12:30 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081. The family would appreciate memorials be designated to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 16, 2019