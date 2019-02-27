Daily Herald Obituaries
LAKE VILLA - Olga "Lol" Caraher, 87, passed away on Thursday February 21, 2019. She was born in Chicago on May 28, 1931 to the late Joseph and Anna Zdeblick. She married Edward in 1953 and moved to Lake Villa in 1958 where she raised her family. She worked at County Hospital before owning and operating a nursing home in Lindenhurst. She then worked for St. Therese Hospital in Waukegan for over 20 years before retiring. Olga enjoyed knitting and crocheting baby hats and blankets for the babies at the local hospitals, she absolutely loved reading her romance novels, gambled here and there and would bowl with her late husband. She enjoyed watching Molly B Polka Party, Lawrence Welk and The Price is Right. She always looked forward to her Friday morning breakfast at Mrs. V's with the girls. Olga "Lol" is survived by her children Kim Radcliff, Kevin Caraher and Kerry (Brian) Pollard; grandchildren Tina Radcliff, Gayle (Nathaniel) Syme, Josh Pollard and Riley Pollard; great grandchildren Jayce Radcliff and Sawyer Syme. She was the youngest and last surviving of her 11 siblings. She was a wonderful Mom, Grammie, G.G. and was known to many as "Mrs. C." We will all miss her constant love and support. Visitation will take place on Friday March 1 from 4 - 8 pm at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Route 83), Lake Villa, IL. A funeral service will take place Saturday March 2, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ascension Cemetery.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
