Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
NorthShore Unitarian Church
2100 Half Day Rd
Deerfield, IL
OLGA (KOWELL) KOLLMAN


1919 - 2019
OLGA (KOWELL) KOLLMAN Obituary
Olga (nee Kowell) Kollman, 100, passed away Aug. 15, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in her Vernon Hills, IL home. Born on Feb. 14, 1919, in Homestead, PA, Ms. Kollman grew up in Massillon, Ohio, the second youngest of six children of the late Fred (Siderenko) and Barbara (Shakula) Kowell. Ms. Kollman worked as an office manager for Ekco Products Co., in Massillon, then moved to Chicago where she married Robert Kollman in 1954. They raised their two children, Barbara (Steven) Roach and Michael (Robin) Kollman, in Highland Park, IL. Ms. Kollman devoted herself to her family frequently hosting holiday events for her extended family. She lived an active life, was an avid golfer, loved bowling and enjoyed music as well as crocheting. She was involved in many humanitarian causes and spent years knitting hats for those less fortunate. The outgoing, warm and friendly Ms. Kollman quickly moved from a volunteer position at Highland Park Hospital to the main receptionist, where she stayed for more than 20 years. Olga was known for always offering a kind word and a hug with a kiss, and deeply touched the lives of those who loved her. Olga is survived by grandchildren Kristen Kollman (Chris) Stegen, Max Kollman, Tyler Kem, Dillon Kem, Nicholi Roach, and Leah (Byron) Slaybaugh. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Maria (Ralph) Lusher, Mildred (Andrew) Ivan and Katherine "Kotch" Kowell, and brothers Sidney (Carolyn) Kowell and Arthur (Elenore) Kowell. A celebration of life ceremony will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at North Shore Unitarian Church, 2100 Half Day Rd., Deerfield, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundation at yourcpf.org or Highlander Research and Education Center at highlandercenter.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
